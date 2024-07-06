Support truly

Five people are dead, including the suspect, and three others are recovering after a mass shooting overnight in Kentucky.

Police responded to a call just before 3am early Saturday morning directing them to an active shooting situation at a house in Florence, Kentucky.

When they arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WLWT.

The three wounded victims were taken for treatment at US Hospital. They are listed as critical but stable.

A male suspect reportedly fled the scene of the shooting in their car, but police caught up with him and tried to pull him over. A short chase ensued but ended after the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle into a ditch.

The police presence outside a house in Florence, Kentucky where seven people were shot. Four of the victims died, while three others were taken to hospitals for treatment ( screengrab/ WLWT )

When officers reached the vehicle, they found that the suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to their head.

Police said that there is no further public threat following the shooting.

The identities of the suspects and victims have not been released to the public at the time of this report.

The Florence Police Department's investigators have asked that anyone with information relevant to the shooting call them 859-371-1234.