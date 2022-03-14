The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search.

Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.

Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.

Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family.

According to authorities, the terrain of the trail is rugged and has dense forest and brush.

The Placer and Nevada county sheriff offices conducted an 80-man search and rescue along with K9s and helicopters until late Saturday night.

The search continued early Sunday morning till her body was found.

Angela Musallam, a spokesperson for the Placer county sheriff’s office, said they do not have much information. Deputies, however, did not believe there was suspicious activity.

The police have not revealed any additional information so far and the cause of her death remains under investigation.

In a statement posted by Blue’s sister on Sunday, the family said: “Our family is devastated to know we lost our beautiful Kerina this morning”.

“While there were indications it was self-harm, we do not yet know the exact cause of death,” the statement said. “We do know she has struggled with depression and mental illness for the past 14 years.”

The family requested time to grieve the loss saying they are ready for visitors at the moment “but please know we feel the love and appreciate you and your notes”.

“While we are at it, send someone else a message and let them know what they mean to you,” they added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.