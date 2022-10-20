Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, jury finds

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A jury in New York has found Kevin Spacey did not molest Anthony Rapp, who claimed the actor had tried to have sex with him when he was 14 years old.

Rapp, 50, had sought $40m in damages after alleging he had been preyed upon by 63-year-old Spacey during a party at his Manhattan apartment in 1986.

The allegations and other disclosures about Spacey’s coercive behaviour in 2017 abruptly ended the two time Academy Award-winning actor’s involvement in House of Cards and saw him shunned by the industry.

After a three week trial, jurors deliberated for 90 minutes before deciding unanimously that Spacey was not liable for sexual battery.

Rapp appeared stoic as the verdict was read out, while Spacey hugged one of his lawyers, NBC News reported.

Both men testified for several days on the stand, with Rapp telling the court that Spacey was a fraud for not being openly gay.

Taking the stand in his defense, Spacey said he didn’t come out as gay until he was 58 years old because of his late father Thomas Fowler’s bigotry, describing him “a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi”.

In closing arguments, Rapp’s attorney Richard Steigman told the jury that Spacey had lied to them on the stand.

Both were relatively unknown actors on Broadway in the 1980s.

Breaking: more to come