Kidnap victim saved by sharing secret note with KFC worker

A KFC employee in Tennessee aided police in Memphis in helping arrest a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman.

Diego Glay, 23, was arrested by police in Memphis on 14 May after a brief chase and charged with kidnapping and evading arrest.

In a Facebook post, Memphis police said officers responded to the incident that occurred on Sunday at a KFC outlet at Winchester Road.

Officers were called in after the woman left behind a note begging for help at the KFC, reported Fox13 Memphis.

The KFC employee who found the note called the police after the woman exited the restaurant with Mr Glay.

The employee reported a possible kidnapping, providing them the note and a description of the man and the woman.

“Officers were advised that a female had written a note begging for help. The female that wrote the note was still on the business lot accompanied by a male. As officers approached the couple, the man ran on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended and identified as Diego Glay,” the Facebook post said.

Police said the woman had come from another state to meet Mr Glay, who was her boyfriend.

“They got into an argument, and she attempted to leave him several times and return home, but Glay held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun,” police said.

According to court documents, the woman told the police she had been a victim of abuse, assault and threats.

She said Mr Glay had punched her in the face when she attempted to leave him, court documents showed.

She also told the police Mr Glay was armed with a handgun and that they were staying in various cheap hotels in the area.

Mr Glay will be produced in court on 1 June. His bond has been set at $35,000.00.