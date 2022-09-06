Kidnapped woman jumps out of moving car to escape abductor
Victim had stopped to give man drink of water when he pulled weapon on her
Related video: Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher
A woman bravely jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped at knifepoint by a man she stopped to give water to.
Authorities say the victim was in her car in Vancouver, Washington when the man approached for help and she let him sit in the vehicle to take a drink.
Once inside he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with violence before taking control of the vehicle.
The woman told authorities that when the vehicle slowed on a dirt road near Camas she opened the door and jumped out.
She then knocked on doors in the neighborhood for help and Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called.
“The caller stated that a female was banging on the door saying that she had just jumped from a moving vehicle after being kidnapped,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
“Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female in the front yard who appeared in distress.”
Deputies then located the victim’s vehicle after a search, and after he tried to escape they managed to pin the vehicle when it came to a stop.
The suspect refused to identify himself and was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempt to elude, and reckless driving.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that the female victim involved in the incident will not be publicly identified.
Camas residents Caitlin Martin and her husband, Jamie Woods, were at the house where the woman sought help and called 911.
“Police told us later on the next day that she was, in fact, kidnapped. Then, I was fairly happy that my husband was calm in the situation and made sure she was okay,” Ms Martin told KPTV.
“But it was a scary situation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.