Kidnapped woman jumps out of moving car to escape abductor

A woman bravely jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped at knifepoint by a man she stopped to give water to.

Authorities say the victim was in her car in Vancouver, Washington when the man approached for help and she let him sit in the vehicle to take a drink.

Once inside he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with violence before taking control of the vehicle.

The woman told authorities that when the vehicle slowed on a dirt road near Camas she opened the door and jumped out.

She then knocked on doors in the neighborhood for help and Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called.

“The caller stated that a female was banging on the door saying that she had just jumped from a moving vehicle after being kidnapped,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female in the front yard who appeared in distress.”

Deputies then located the victim’s vehicle after a search, and after he tried to escape they managed to pin the vehicle when it came to a stop.

The suspect refused to identify himself and was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempt to elude, and reckless driving.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that the female victim involved in the incident will not be publicly identified.

Camas residents Caitlin Martin and her husband, Jamie Woods, were at the house where the woman sought help and called 911.

“Police told us later on the next day that she was, in fact, kidnapped. Then, I was fairly happy that my husband was calm in the situation and made sure she was okay,” Ms Martin told KPTV.

“But it was a scary situation.”