Police in Washington state have arrested a man seen on surveillance footage trying to abduct a barista via a drive-through window.

The Auburn Police Department shared footage of the incident on Monday requesting the public’s help identifying the man who tried to grab the barista and pull her into his vehicle in the early morning hours of 16 January.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was arrested after “overwhelming support from the community,” police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators arrested the suspect at his Auburn home and after searching his vehicle found evidence linking him to the incident, Auburn police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told KIRO-TV.

Earlier, the police department said that the suspect was seen trying to “drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device”.

“The victim was able to fight off the attacker. The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read ‘Chevrolet,’” police added.

UPDATE: After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case. https://t.co/OG4z7a5m0T — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

The video shows the man taking hold of the barista’s arm when she hands over what seems to be cash, but she manages to pull her arm away, prompting the suspect to drive off in his pickup truck.

The department requested that anyone with information about the suspect call their tip line at 253-288-7403.