The FBI has increased the reward for information in a 20-year-old kidnapping cold case.

Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was four months shy of turning three when he was kidnapped in Mexico City on 12 August 2003.

The toddler was visiting the country with relatives that planned to have him baptised during their stay. But a kidnapping attack left Joshua’s 14-year-old babysitter dead and more than 20 years after the ordeal, his family still searching for answers.

Despite a previous arrest made following a money drop, law enforcement currently has no information regarding his whereabouts.

The FBI is now offering $20,000 for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to Joshua’s recovery “alive or deceased.”

The sum was doubled last week to mark the two-decade anniversary of Joshua’s kidnapping. An age-progressed picture was shared along with the reward announcement.

“While many investigative steps have been taken to find Joshua over the years in both the United States and in Mexico, we have not given up hope that we can find him and determine what happened to him 20 years ago,” Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office Donald Always told NBC News.

He added: “I’m hopeful that the reward offer, a new photograph, as well additional investigative techniques, will bring someone forward with that piece of information that will lead to Joshua and help us solve this case for his family.”

Joshua was 3 feet tall and weighed about 25 to 28 pounds at the time he went missing. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping case is asked to contact the FBI’s LA field office at 310-477-6565 or submit anonymous tips on tips.fbi.gov.