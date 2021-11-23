Bizarre police footage shows the moment a kidnapping and rape suspect tried to jump out a window, but bounced off the glass instead.

The suspect, 19-year-old Onjre Damon George, can be seen in the doorway of a hotel room in Blue Ash, Ohio , nervously answering a police officer’s questions. At a certain point, he bolts for the window and jumps, but does not break through. Instead, he bounces off the glass with a thud.

“Where you going?” the officer asks him.

The Blue Ash Police Department says they came to the hotel for a welfare check after an employee saw Mr George with a woman who appeared to be in distress.

The employee “stated she noticed a male and female and that the female looked unwell,” police told Cincinnati.com . “She stated she was discreetly able to ask the female if she was okay and the female used body language to indicate that something was wrong.”

When police arrived at Mr George’s hotel room, they asked him if “something happened” between him and the woman. Mr George stammered for a bit, and then attempted to defenestrate himself.

Soon after his aborted escape, police put handcuffs on him. He has been charged with kidnapping, rape and assault. The woman, meanwhile, was transported to a hospital.

According to court documents reviewed by Cincinnati.com , police say Mr George repeatedly hit the woman, trapped her, and choked her unconscious.

When she was able to leave the room, police say, Mr George kept her close, but she repeatedly tried to ask others for help with her body language. Eventually, a female hotel attendant with whom she made eye contact mouthed, “Do you need help?”

The woman nodded her head.

Mr George is being held at Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond. His trial will begin on 1 December.