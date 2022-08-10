Kiely Rodni: Dive teams join search for missing California teen

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three dive teams have reportedly joined the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in northern California.

The teams will be searching close to the shore of Prosser Creek, a 60-feet-deep reservoir near Lake Tahoe, Fox News reported.

Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 100 teens and young adults. An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends and no one could get in contact with her.

Law enforcement agencies have assigned K-9 units, aircrafts, boats and more than 260 personnel to canvass the areas surrounding the Prosser Family Campground. The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is also unaccounted for.

Placer Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam told The Independent on Wednesday that her department and the Nevada and Washoe sheriff’s offices had conducted water searches in the area on Tuesday but said she could not confirm whether dive teams had joined the search.

The FBI, Homeland Security, California Highway Patrol and several other local law enforcement agencies have joined the Placer Sheriff’s Office in the search for Kiley on the ground and air.

The community has also organized several search parties with a massive turnout. On Tuesday, a teen-to-teen meeting took place in Tahoe City where teenagers were encouraged to disclose information about what happened during the party.

“We’re not interested in [investigating teenage drinking], we’re only looking to find Kiely,” public information officer Angela Musullam told The Independent on Monday.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for leads that help find Kiely. Friends of the teenager have also started a GoFundMe to increase the reward. Nearly $30,000 has been raised as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to email Sheriff_TahoeInvest@placer.ca.gov, contact Detective Stephanie Frykberg at (530) 392-5609, or call the anonymous tip line at (530) 581-6320.