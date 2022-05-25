A former teacher’s aide has reportedly been fired from her job after admitting to having sexual encounters with students.

Monica Sanchez, 21, allegedly had sexual relationships with multiple students at Kilgore High School in Kilgore, Texas.

She was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on 14 May after admitting to investigators about having sex with at least three students, WAFF reported.

Ms Sanchez was charged on three counts of having an improper relationship between educator and child, one count of assault causing bodily injury, and one count of sexual assault of a child, according to court records seen by The Independent.

An arresting document seen by KLTV meanwhile says Ms Sanchez was reported to police on 12 May following an alleged sexual assault with one student at the high school.

The affidavit said the student was 18-years-old and that the pair had met at the school before exchanging explicit pictures and engaging in a physical relationship.

Ms Sanchez told police that she had had a relationship with that student, KLTV reported from the affidavit, and that she confirmed his account.

She also reportedly admitted to engaging in an improper relationship with another 18-year-old student and a 15-year-old student. The three encounters occurred in January this year, in March and in September 2021.

Three students were interviewed by police as part of an investigation, which has also reportedly led to her dismissal from the Kilgore High School.

Ms Sanchez was released on a bond.

The Independent has contacted the Kilgore Independent School District for comment.