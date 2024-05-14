‘Killer’ ran over man twice as he went to get the mail. Then she kissed him before stabbing him to death.
The suspect in Houston walked away as if nothing had happened, neighbors said
A suspect was caught on camera running over a man twice as he was going to get the mail, then kissing and stabbing his dying body nine times in front of horrified neighbors.
The incident in Houston was all caught on a doorbell camera on May 3, with the footage showing neighbors rushing to help Steven Anderson, 64, after he was hit by the car that police say was driven by Karon Fisher, 20.
Those who witnessed the incident told ABC 13 that Ms. Fisher got up and walked away after the stabbing as if nothing had happened.
"It’s very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them," one neighbor told the outlet.
The footage from Woodridge Square Drive, which was edited to remove the moments of impact, showed Mr Anderson heading to his mailbox before he heard a screeching, speeding vehicle.
A white car then came into view and aimed for the victim, who tried to move out of the way.
He was then hit by the vehicle and landed on the street, with the car then reversing and pushing him further down the road.
Neighbors were then seen rushing out to help and call 911, with one appearing with a pillow for the victim as one making the emergency call said the dispatcher wanted them to “turn him over.”
At this point, the suspect - a woman with blonde hair and wearing workout clothing - appeared with a knife. She yanked the man around and straddled him, before kissing him.
Then she stabbed him nine times before trying to get into another vehicle to leave. When that driver wouldn’t let them, she leaped over the body and left.
The Houston Police Department later arrested Fisher, 20, and charged her with murder. Ms Fisher is female-presenting but is identified as male in jail records. She is being held on a $2 million bond.
The suspect is also accused of assaulting a hospital professional on the same day as the murder.
Police have not said if the victim and suspect knew each other.