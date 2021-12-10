Kim Potter was seen wiping away tears as the court was shown footage of her reaction to shooting Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota earlier this year.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer became emotional when never-before-seen footage of the immediate aftermath of the 11 April shooting was played in Hennepin County Courthouse on Wednesday during day one of her manslaughter trial.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, has said she mistook her firearm for a taser when she shot and killed Mr Wright after pulling him over for a traffic stop for expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging in the rearview mirror of his car.

The shooting took place at a time when another Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the killing of another Black man George Floyd just 10 miles away. Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Ms Potter is now on trial in the same courthouse on charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty and is expected to take the stand in her defence.

Footage, taken from the body-worn camera of her colleague rookie Officer Anthony Luckey, was played to the court on Wednesday showing Ms Potter hysterically crying after realising she had shot Mr Wright with her firearm.

The video shows Ms Potter crumpled face down on the grass by the side of the road wailing and gasping.

She is heard repeatedly crying “I shot him” and “oh my God” as she is comforted by her fellow officers.

“Kim, sit down,” an officer is heard saying. “Kim, take a breathe, take a breathe.”

At one point, a police radio is heard in the background, with a voice saying that someone is “not breathing”.

When she hears this, Ms Potter is heard becoming more distraught, crying “no, no, no”.

As the footage was played to the court, Ms Potter’s shoulders appeared to shudder before she began crying and wiping her eyes.

Her attorneys were seen trying to comfort her, with one reaching out and holding onto her arm.

A second attorney offered her a box of tissues to which she shook her head no.

Kim Potter is seen lying crumpled on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the shooting (AP)

In opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors said the police officer had violated her oath as a law enforcement officer and “betrayed the badge” when she shot and killed the Black father-of-one.

The state argued she had years of training including in the risks of using the wrong weapon – training which she violated that day.

Meanwhile, the defence said Ms Potter was “in a human business” and had made a “mistake” and attempted to shift the blame to Mr Wright for not complying with the officers’ commands.