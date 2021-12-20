Prosecutors told the court that police officers do not have “a licence to kill” during closing statements in the trial of Kim Potter for the shooting death of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“Carrying a badge and a gun is not a licence to kill,” assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge told the jury in Hennepin County Courthouse in Minnesota on Monday morning.

“You don’t get to shoot someone when things don’t go according to plan.”

Closing arguments began on Monday morning in the trial of the police officer charged with two counts of manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Mr Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The prosecutor told jurors that Mr Wright’s death had been “avoidable” and was the result of a “colossal screw-up” and a “blunder of epic proportions” by the veteran Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years.

“She used deadly force, she put a bullet through his heart, she killed him,” she said.

Ms Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot and killed Mr Wright.

Body-camera footage played at the trial shows Ms Potter shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing one fatal shot which struck Mr Wright in the chest.

The 49-year-old is charged with first degree and second degree manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

The defence rested its case on Friday after Ms Potter took the stand where she broke down in tears multiple times and apologised for killing Mr Wright.