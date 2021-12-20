Kim Potter trial: Prosecutor says ‘carrying a badge and a gun is not a licence to kill’ in closing arguments

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of the police officer charged with two counts of manslaughter over the shooting of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright

Rachel Sharp
Monday 20 December 2021 16:31
<p>Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge delivers the state’s closing arguments </p>

Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge delivers the state’s closing arguments

(Washington Post )

Prosecutors told the court that police officers do not have “a licence to kill” during closing statements in the trial of Kim Potter for the shooting death of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“Carrying a badge and a gun is not a licence to kill,” assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge told the jury in Hennepin County Courthouse in Minnesota on Monday morning.

“You don’t get to shoot someone when things don’t go according to plan.”

Closing arguments began on Monday morning in the trial of the police officer charged with two counts of manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Mr Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The prosecutor told jurors that Mr Wright’s death had been “avoidable” and was the result of a “colossal screw-up” and a “blunder of epic proportions” by the veteran Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years.

“She used deadly force, she put a bullet through his heart, she killed him,” she said.

Ms Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot and killed Mr Wright.

Body-camera footage played at the trial shows Ms Potter shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing one fatal shot which struck Mr Wright in the chest.

The 49-year-old is charged with first degree and second degree manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

The defence rested its case on Friday after Ms Potter took the stand where she broke down in tears multiple times and apologised for killing Mr Wright.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in