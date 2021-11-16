The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial has ordered the jury to“disregard” the opinions of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in reaching their verdict.

Judge Bruce Schroeder instructed jurors to “disregard the claims or opinions of any other person or news media or social networking site” before dismissing them on Monday evening.

“You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone, even the president of the United States, or the president before him,” he said.

The jury will begin deliberations on Tuesday after they heard closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense on Monday.

Mr Rittenhouse, a white 18-year-old, was just 17 when he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020 during racial justice protests over the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

The teenager shot and killed two men - Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 - and wounded a third man, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.

He is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of two other victims. A charged of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18 was dropped on Monday.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The judge’s comments came after Mr Biden has sparked controversy over his past comments suggesting Mr Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist”.

In September 2020, as the race for the White House heated up, Mr Biden posted a video on social media which included a clip of Mr Rittenhouse carrying the AR-15 he used to shoot dead two men and wound a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one month earlier.

“There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Mr Biden tweeted alongside the video, in reference to his opponent Donald Trump who had refused to condemn white supremacists during a presidential debate.

Last week, Mr Rittenhouse’s mother accused the president of defaming her son and said she was “in shock” and was “angry” at his social media post.

“He is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist,” Wendy Rittenhouse said of her son in an interview with Fox News.

“I was in shock. I was angry. President Biden don’t know my son, whatsoever,” she said, adding that she felt Mr Biden “did that for the votes”.