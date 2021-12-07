Kyle Rittenhouse hits out at LeBron James
Teenager fires back at the NBA star for commenting on his breakdown in court
Kyle Rittenhouse told NBA star LeBron James “f**k you” on Monday, after the professional sports star’s reaction to his emotional breakdown in court.
The teenager began to cry in court, when speaking about shooting three men during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr James tweeted: “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has taken part in numerous TV interviews following being acquitted of two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. Mr Rittenhouse was found to have shot and killed two people in self-defence during the Wisconsin protest on 25 August.
“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” said Mr Rittenhouse about the NBA star’s comment on Elijah Schafer and Sydney Watson’s podcast You Are Here. “I was really pi**ed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron and then I’m like, you know what f**k you LeBron,” said Mr Rittenhouse.
The teen’s trial sparked fierce debate across the world about gun laws, the right to self-defence and what should be considered violent vigilantism.
Mr Rittenhouse also admitted on the podcast that it wasn’t the wisest decision to travel to Wisconsin on the night of the protest, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” Rittenhouse said. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.”
Since his trial, Mr Rittenhouse has been idolised by aspects of the political right, he’s met with former President Donald Trump, has been offered internships in politics, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene even said the teen is worthy of the Congressional Gold Medal.
President Joe Biden, however, said he felt “angry and concerned” over the verdict of Mr Rittenhouse’s trial, but added that he respect the court’s decision. “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” read a White House statement from the president.
