Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.

The drama unfolded on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin as tensions between pro-Rittenhouse supporters and Black Lives Matters activists boiled over.

The jury in the case has been sent home after a second day of deliberations as the nation waits and watches to see if Mr Rittenhouse will be convicted or acquitted in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during BLM protests in the city last year.

Mr Rittenhouse, who is now 18, is charged with five felonies, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

As the jury continued its deliberations, video footage showed two protesters arguing outside the courthouse and exchanging profanities.

The incident became physical when one protester tried to grab another’s sign, and the pair fell to the floor with punched flying.

Police officers stationed outside the court then moved in and at least two people were arrested.

Earlier in the day the jury was brought back into the courtroom so they could re-watch drone video footage, with defence lawyers arguing for a mistrial over the quality of the footage.

The jury has now deliberated for 17 hours in total and will report to the court again at 9am CT to continue their work.

Mr Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all charges.