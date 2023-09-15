Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has been arrested after allegedly abandoning her young child on the side of a California street.

Early Tuesday morning — in the middle of the night at 2.50am — a person walking in Larchmont Village in Central Los Angeles found a 3-year-old girl alone inside a stroller.

The youngster, found on the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard, was taken to hospital to be examined. She was found to be in good health.

The police searched the stroller and found an identification card belonging to Targie Alexandre, 24.

After this, police were able to locate the father of the child, but Ms Alexandre’s location was unknown.

"We’ve had a lot of resources devoted to this over the past day, from officers, detectives, we’ve had our bloodhounds out there," said Lt. Brian Churchill of the Los Angeles Police Department. "We’ve had no luck finding the mother so we’re asking for the public’s help right now."

However, Ms Alexandre was arrested on Wednesday night after police were waiting for her at her workplace, police said.

She has been charged with a felony of child endangerment and is being held on $105,000 bail.

Los Angeles Police Department (Tagie Alexandre was arrested when she arrived at her workplace)

The felony punishment for child endangerment is up to six years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Earlier this year, a Georgia woman was arrested for the 2019 abandonment of her newborn baby after it was found alive in a plastic bag. The mother, Karima Jiwani, was charged with criminal intent to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.