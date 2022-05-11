Mother accused of killing three young children charged with murder

The mother of three children found dead at their home in Los Angeles has been charged with murder.

Angela Flores, 38, is accused of killing Nathan Yanez, 8, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Natalie Flores, 12, at the property in the West Hills area of the city.

The cause of the deaths is still being investigated, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say that Ms Flores has acknowledged that she killed the children with the help of an unnamed teenager. A 16-year-old boy was arrested along with Ms Flores but no charges have been filed against him.

Ms Flores, who was taken to hospital hours before the dead children were discovered, remains in jail on a $6m bail.

Angela Flores, 38, admitted to allegedly killing three of her children on Sunday 8 May, Mother’s Day, to officers after they responded to a call to her West Hills, California home. (ABC 7/screengrab)

Neighbours have said that she was removed from the house seven hours earlier as she was acting erratically and first responders were called.

The fire department was alerted to a “medical response” request at the home shortly before 1am on Sunday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Her ex-husband, Jacob Corona, told the newspaper that his wife had been acting strangely when he saw her the previous week.

“She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened,” Mr Corona said.

“She was not really religious before. But then she was talking about death. I told her, ‘What’s going on?’ My head was going over so many things, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

The couple were married from 2001 to 2007, and had one child together, who was not among the victims.

The LA County Department of Children and Family Services says it cannot comment on if it had been involved with the family.