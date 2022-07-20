A reward of $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the 19-year-old man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year and kidnapping her dogs.

James Howard Jackson, who is one of three people charged in connection with the February 2021 kidnapping, is wanted by the US Marshalls Service.

He was accidentally released from a Los Angeles jail on 6 April in what authorities have described as a “clerical error” and has been on the run since.

“Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous,” said the US Marshalls Service in a news release on Monday that offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.”

Following the incident on 24 February 2021, five people were arrested by Los Angeles police in connection with the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and robbery.

Mr Fischer was seen in surveillance footage yelling and trying to hold-on to the pop singer’s pets before getting shot. One of three French bulldogs was not taken.

Mr Jackson was charged with attempted murder along with Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27, who all faced additional charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team requested the help of the US Marshals Service to locate him, a news release said on Monday.

Taking to Instagram to plea for Mr Jackson to hand himself in, Mr Fischer said: “I ask for Mr Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be.”

Lady Gaga’s stolen pets were returned by a woman who was among the two other people arrested but not charged by police. She had offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of her dogs.

According to reports, law enforcement officials believe the attackers had targeted Mr Fischer because he was walking expensive dogs, and not because they knew they belonged to Lady Gaga.