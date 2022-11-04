Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family friend of the man who police believe married “Lady of the Dunes” victim Ruth Marie Terry shortly before her death says he is “speechless” after the revelations about Guy Rockwell Muldavin.

Muldavin, who died in 2002, is thought to have wed Terry in 1974 just months before her body was found on a Cape Cod beach, mutilated beyond recognition. Terry wasn’t formally identified as the victim until this week.

Police are now seeking information about Muldavin, his life and whereabouts around the time of her murder.

Fourteen years earlier, Muldavin had made national headlines when his ex-wife and 18-year-old stepdaughter disappeared and he fled; he was questioned but seemingly never charged in those presumed deaths, according to media reports at the time.

He went on to have at least two more long-term relationships with women, both of whom were mentioned in Muldavin’s 2002 obituary: his widow, Phyllis, who died in 2021; and a “sister,” Joan Towers. She was not a blood relation but the two referred to each other affectionately as siblings after a romantic relationship turned platonic, a family friend tells The Independent.

The friend says he could not reconcile the details coming out about Muldavin with the man he’d known.

Ruth Marie Terry was found on 26 July 1974 in the dunes of Provincetown at the edge of Cape Cod; her head had been nearly severed and she was missing both hands (FBI)

At the time, both he and Muldavin had been living in California - the state where the latter died - and “nowhere near Provincetown, Massachusetts or Reno, Nevada or any other locations that are referred to” now in connection with Muldavin, the friend tells The Independent.

“He was great,” the friend says of the Muldavin he knew. “I really loved him. I mean, he was terrific. And I was very close to him ... I’m speechless, because none of it makes any sense.”

He says, however, that he knew little of Muldavin’s history, other than the fact he believed he’d been born in New Mexico.

Muldavin was born in 1923, police say, though details are scant regarding the early life of a man whose aliases include Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. According to a 1960 UPI report following his later brushes with the law, Muldavin “was schooled in Switzerland, New York, and Connecticut as well as tutored privately on his family cattle ranch at Tibera, N. M.”

By the time he was a young adult, Muldavin had made his way to New York, where he was working as a professor at the Academy of Dramatic Arts, according to the obituary for his first wife, Joellen Mae Loop. A former beauty pageant contestant and model, she died in January 2002 - just two months before Muldavin passed away.

The starry-eyed beauty and Muldavin - known to her as Guy Raoul Rockwell - “fell in love” in New York, the obituary continued.

Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who went by several aliases, married Ruth Marie Terry several months before her murder, cops say (Massachusetts State Police)

“She left her career and the big-city nightmare and moved into a tree stump along a river in California,” read the obituary, published in a Washington state paper. “Her husband sang at KIEM radio stationn Monday through Friday at 5 o’clock.

“The couple later moved to the northwest, where Rockwell took a job in the Seattle Bon Marche furniture department. The couple then owned a large antique shop. They were married ten years.”

Though the obituary does not state when the pair’s marriage dissolved, Muldavin was living in Seattle and running an antique shop in 1960 when another of his wives, Manzanita Aileen “Manzy” Ryan, disappeared.

She and her 18-year-old daughter vanished on April Fool’s Day of that year, UPI reported; in July, Muldavin divorced Manzanita, claming desertion, and married Evelyn Emerson.

When police went to the home he’d shared with Manzanita - his second wife, according to UPI - “bits of human tissue and pieces of human body were located in a newly sealed septic tank.”

The report also pointed out that, five days after he married Ms Emerson, her stepmother had given him a cashier’s check for $10,000 “to buy antiquities for quick resale in Canada.”

He and the money vanished, around the same time serious questions began swirling about the fate of Manzanita and Dolores. Muldavin was eventually picked up in an apartment in Greenwich Village, on the other side of the country in New York.

He was described by media at the time as “a sometimes actor and DJ in California, an antiques dealer in Seattle and a ‘bunco artist and great lover’ everywhere he went,” according to SFGate.com.

Authorities are appealing for any information about Mulavin, who died in 2002 (Massachusetts State Police)

“The New York Daily News reported he had ‘three wives and many sweethearts’ by 1960 and was known around Greenwich Village for his nightly soirees with ‘beatniks, art lovers, celebrities and celebrity hunters, all bound by Muldavin’s magnetism and offbeat philosophy.’”

Whatever happened within the justice system, Muldavin appears to have been free and up to his old tricks by the early 1970s, when police believe he married Ruth Marie Terry. A 37-year-old Tennessee woman, she had been married once before but little is known yet about the rest of her life.

Her death, however, is famous; a 12-year-old and a dog found her body on 26 July 1974 in the dunes near Provincetown, Cape Cod, her hands amputated and head nearly severed. Unidentifiable, she earned the monker The Lady of the Dunes - a name she kept until this week, when the FBI announced that forensic genealogy had finally revealed who she was.

While his former wife was lying buried in a Massachusetts cemetery plot, however, Muldavin continued to forge relationships and build a life on the West Coast. He married Phyllis Roper, who was listed as his widow in his 2002 obituary. She died last year.

Investigators hope more information about Muldavin and his life may help them piece together - finally - what tragically befell Ms Terry in the summer of 1974. A woman who also used aliases, such as Teri Marie Vizina and Teri Shannon, the victim was known to have connections far from Provincetown in Tennessee, California and Michigan.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said of Muldavin and Terry said Wednesay that Ms Terry and Muldavin had a known “association between the two in other states at another time. the Cape Cod Times reported.

“Now we are doing our best to try to put the two of them together in Massachusetts and specifically Provincetown.”