Four dead, including baby, after ‘active shooting rampage’ in Florida

According to police, a man wearing body armor who described himself as a “survivalist” shot at least five people and then fired at officers

Nathan Place
New York
Sunday 05 September 2021 19:23
(Independent)

Four people, including an infant, have died in what police called an “active shooting rampage” at a home outside Lakeland, Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing body armor who described himself as a “survivalist” shot at least five people inside the home and then fired upon police officers, who finally arrested him.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow