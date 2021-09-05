Four dead, including baby, after ‘active shooting rampage’ in Florida
According to police, a man wearing body armor who described himself as a “survivalist” shot at least five people and then fired at officers
Nathan Place
Sunday 05 September 2021 19:23
New York
Four people, including an infant, have died in what police called an “active shooting rampage” at a home outside Lakeland, Florida.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing body armor who described himself as a “survivalist” shot at least five people inside the home and then fired upon police officers, who finally arrested him.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow