Person of interest being questioned in murder of Laken Riley

A person of interest is being questioned as part of the investigation into the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus, a police spokesperson said on Friday afternoon.

Riley, 22, went for a jog at the university’s intramural fields on Thursday morning and never returned.

Her roommate became concerned and called police around noon, according to University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark.

Riley’s body was found around 12.38pm in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick, Chief Clark said.

Coroner Sonny Wilson told CNN that her cause and manner of death are pending an examination of the body, which is scheduled for Friday.

Riley was not a student at University of Georgia but instead was a nursing student at Augusta University, which has a campus in Athens, University of Georgia, reported The New York Times.

Classes were cancelled on Friday at the university. They are expected to resume on Monday.