Woman arrested 14 years after abandoning her newborn in a dumpster

A woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster 14 years ago has been arrested, according to authorities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Tara Brazzle, aged 44, reportedly admitted to police that she was the mother of the newborn, whose death shocked locals residents in Lancaster in September 2007.

The newborn was found by employees at a YMCA where Ms Brazzle worked. The child and its umbilical cord were wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several bags, and placed into a dumpster.

Coroners ruled the death a homicide due to complications of asphyxia, and DNA tests carried were out on the infant.

Police reportedly ruled out 25 women as suspects before Ms Bazzle admitted to the infant’s death.

Lancaster County prosecutors and police announced Wednesday that she has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of the newborn – known informally as “Baby Mary Anne”.

“The death and circumstances of the discovery of Baby Mary Anne had a tremendous impact on this community,” said District Attorney Heather Adams, in comments reported by The Washington Post.

“The case was incredibly sad then and incredibly sad now, as those with ties to Baby Mary Anne begin to process and grieve a personal loss about which they are only now learning.”

Ms Brazzle, who lives in Valparaiso, Indiana, was arrested at the San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California with an arrest warrant, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

“She told police that she knew she was pregnant. She failed to seek any prenatal care for the baby and did not provide any medical care to the baby after giving birth,” Ms Adams added.

“According to Brazzle, she placed the baby in the trash dumpster located behind the YMCA several days later.”