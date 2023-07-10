Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times in federal prison, according to sources.

Sources told The Associated Press that the convicted sex abuser, 59, was attacked by another inmate at the high security United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and in the chest, one of the sources said.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed toThe Independent that an inmate at Coleman was assaulted at around 2.35pm on Sunday.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures before EMS arrived and continued to administer “life-saving efforts,” the spokesperson said.

The inmate was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The BOP spokesperson refused to confirm that Nassar was the inmate attacked citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons” which bar them from discussing inmates’ medical status.

The extent of his injuries is currently unclear but the sources said he is now in stable condition.

The BOP said that no staff or other inmates were injured in the incident.

An internal investigation has been launched into what happened and the FBI has also been notified.

Nassar is serving hundreds of years behind bars in the Florida penitentiary after he was convicted of both state and federal charges for sexually assaulting girls and young women on the USA gymnastics team.

As the team doctor, the sexual predator abused his position of trust and preyed on dozens of young gymnasts for several decades.

In many cases, he sexually assaulted his young victims under the guise of it being medical treatment for hip and leg injuries sustained during the sport.

As well as USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, he also worked at Michigan State University and preyed on athletes there as well.

Many of his victims went on to become America’s biggest gymnastics stars and have since spoken out about the years of abuse they endured at his hands

He was finally arrested in December 2016 on child porn charges – more than a year after his first victim came forward with the allegations.

The scandal not only plagued USA Gymnastics – with victims revealing that they had confided in adults and coaches about the abuse – but also the FBI which failed to take the accusations seriously and left Nassar to abuse more than 120 further victims while they sat on the information for a year-and-a-half.

It was July 2015 when Maggie Nichols became the first victim to report his sexual abuse to USA Gymnastics bosses, who then passed the information onto the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

Larry Nassar preyed on girls and young women in his role as USA Gymnastics doctor (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Agents failed to open an investigation for another 17 months when a complaint about Nassar was then made to Michigan State University’s campus police.

The Justice Department watchdog later released a scathing report on the bureau’s handling of the matter, which it said let the sexual predator go on to abuse dozens more victims.

In 2021, several of Nassar’s victims including top gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee where they gave emotional – and damning – testimony about the abuse that they suffered at the hands of Nassar – and how authorities failed to bring him to justice for years.

Following his 2016 arrest, Nassar pleaded guilty to child porn charges at his federal trial in December 2017.

Two months later, he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct at a separate trial.

He is serving 60 years in prison on the federal charges and 175 years on the state charges.

While behind bars, the serial sex offender has sought to fight his length conviction, claiming that he was treated unfairly by the judge at his 2018 trial who called him a “monster” and said he should “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz”.

His final appeal was struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court in June 2022.