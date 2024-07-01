Support truly

A prostitute was strangled and sexually assaulted before being left to die inside a Las Vegas hotel, and police say the suspect confessed that he “snapped.”

Larissa Garcia died on June 21, more than a week after being found inside a Palms Casino Resort hotel room, according to 8NewsNow. She worked as an escort in the area using the names “Andrea” and “Dallas.”

Last week, Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to police in connection to her murder, sexual assault and battery, according to the report.

On June 12, Kendall called police saying a woman was overdosing inside the hotel room, according to police records obtained by the outlet.

Hotel security rushed to the room to find Garica on the floor with her jaw cut.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined there was no alcohol or drugs in her system, according to the report. That led doctors to believe she was the victim of an assault.

Jason Kendall, 35, is accused of strangling, assaulting and killing a prostitute inside a Las Vegas casino hotel room last month ( Las Vegas Metro police )

Six days after the assault, a nurse noted that Garcia had been strangled and “possibly suffocated.” Garcia died on June 21 after doctors declared her brain dead.

Video surveillance showed Kendall meeting Garcia in the lobby of the casino. An hour later, he was spotted leaving the room with no other people entering or leaving, according to the report.

Investigators also found messages between Kendall and the victim. Kendall’s search history also showed him viewing her online advertisement.

Police met with Kendall and he requested an attorney. Officers saw he had injuries to his back and shoulder, according to the report.

The victim was found in a room at the Palms casino and rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead days later ( AFP/Getty Images )

Last week, Kendall went to Las Vegas Metropolitan police headquarters to turn himself in, the report noted. There, he confessed to paying Garcia $2,000 before strangling and assaulting her.

“Jason said Larissa requested additional payment and he ‘snapped,’” police records state. “He hit her in the face and ‘choked’ her for 10 minutes’ and ‘then had sex with her.’ After having sex with Larissa, Jason wrote he ‘drug her away from the door and left.’ After leaving the hotel he called the police to report an overdose.”

Friends told 8NewsNow that Garcia was a mom of two children and was attending school. Kendall is an Army vet - but it’s unclear when he served and if he was deployed.

Kendall is being held without bond before his next court appearance, which is scheduled for July 2.