Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her mother – just four months after she claimed she was too “good looking” to be arrested during an incident at a Las Vegas airport.

Hend Bustami was taken into custody on Wednesday after police discovered the body of her 62-year-old mother inside a Las Vegas home in the early hours of the morning.

Las Vegas Metro Police said that a “frantic woman” had placed a 911 call at around 2.34am, telling the dispatcher that her mother was dead, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal . The woman then quickly hung up the phone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ms Bustami’s mother unresponsive inside the home, her body covered in “multiple lacerations”, police said in a press release.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before law enforcement arrived on the scene, her 28-year-old daughter had gone on the run. She was tracked down by California Highway Patrol later that day and apprehended near Barstow, California.

Police said that the mother and daughter had been involved in a “verbal dispute” before the deadly attack unfolded. The motive is currently unknown and it is unclear what led to the initial argument between the two women.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s manner and cause of death.

Wednesday’s tragedy marks at least the second time in a matter of months that Ms Bustami has had a brush with the law.

Back in June, the 28-year-old was arrested at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for allegedly walking out on a bill at a restaurant on the concourse.

Hend Bustami, 28, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering her mother, 62 (LVMPD)

In a police report at the time, authorities said that Ms Bustami left the Chili’s restaurant without paying.

When officers responded to the scene, they located the 28-year-old being “belligerent” in the baggage claim area, according to a police report.

She then allegedly threatened to spit on the officers and claimed they were “trying to rape her because they had never seen anyone as good looking”.

She continued to brand the officers “perverts” and accused them of “harassing” her because she said they had “never seen anyone as pretty as her”.

Ms Bustami was arrested for misconduct and booked into Clark County jail. At the time of that arrest, a warrant was also out for her arrest on a battery charge.

Ms Bustami had been due to appear in court on 27 October over the airport incident.

Instead, she is now awaiting extradition to Clark County to be charged with the murder of her mother.