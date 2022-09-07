Las Vegas official’s home searched in connection with murder of local investigative journalist
Jeff German was found stabbed to death at home in the city
Las Vegas police have searched the home of a public official in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Jeff German.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal, German’s employer, reported that LVMPD officers were seen at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, and that the property had been taped off.
German had spent the last few months reporting on Mr Telles, a Democrat who lost re-election in June’s primary after the newspaper published stories about him.
In the reports, former employees accused Mr Telles of creating a hostile work environment, as well as accusations of bullying, favoritism, and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.
German, 69, was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.
The Clark County coroner has ruled German’s death a homicide.
In surveillance video, an unidentified suspect was seen on video wearing a straw hat, gloves, and an orange long-sleeved shirt.
Investigators said they were looking for a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali vehicle in connection with the killing.
The Review-Journalsays its reporters spotted Mr Telles at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday and a car matching that description in the driveway.
After he lost his re-election bid, the newspaper says that Mr Telles hit out at German for his reporting on Twitter.
“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4” Mr Telles tweeted on June 18, and included the hashtag “onetrickpony.”
“I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died,” he added.
