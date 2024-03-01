The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who was caught on camera jumping over a judge’s dais in Las Vegas before attacking her has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, claiming he was “delusional” at the time.

Video of Deobra Redden, 30, carrying out the attack during a sentencing hearing on 3 January went viral.

He was seen grabbing Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus by the hair and tackling her to the floor, as she was set to sentence him in another battery case.

As well as the attempted murder charge, Mr Redden is now also accused of battery on a protected person, extortion and intimidating a public officer.

At a hearing on Thursday, he denied the charges against him, by reason of insanity, through his attorney.

“Just like everybody else, in looking at the video, I thought Mr Redden was either out of his mind or on drugs at the time of this incident,” Mr Redden’s attorney Carl Arnold told the court, adding that the defendant had been without his medication during the January hearing.

Deobra Redden appeared in court on Thursday 29 February 2024, accused of the attempted murder of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus (AP)

Mr Redden is also accused of spitting at a correctional officer after being taken into custody on 3 January.

District Judge Susan Johnson addresses the court during an arraignment for Deobra Redden, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (AP)

A week after the attack, Mr Redden appeared again before Judge Kay, who sentenced him over the previous battery charge.

Mr Redden is due back in court for trial on 29 April.