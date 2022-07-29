Jump to content
Video shows police rescuing dog that had its mouth taped in hot car, before arresting owner

The three-month-old puppy was left without food, water and air conditioning

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 29 July 2022 06:46
<p>A three-month-old puppy was recused from a car outside a casino and resort in Las Vegas. The owner of the pup was charged with animal cruelty. Screengrab</p>

A three-month-old puppy was recused from a car outside a casino and resort in Las Vegas. The owner of the pup was charged with animal cruelty. Screengrab

(Las Vegas police )

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.

Raul Carbajal  — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3:20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.

A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.

The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108 degrees Fahrenheit, KXNT News reported.

It was reported that the casino security was able to get to the dog from the car’s sunroof. It had been left without food, water, or air conditioning.

Local media reported that the car had been left in direct sunlight on the garage’s top floor. The vehicle was captured on the Bellagio Hotel’s security cameras, it was reported.

Survellience video showed that Mr Carbajal — from Corona Del Mar, California — had parked the car at around 1:15pm that day.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had been alerted to the trapped puppy by some locals.

An hour after entering the casino, the man came out and that is when he was questioned by the police about the pup that he had left in the scorching temperatures inside the car and with large tape tied around his mouth.

KVVU TV reported that Mr Carbajal didn’t ask about the puppy and didn’t say anything to the police either.

A gaming ticket was found on him, another local news outlet KLAS reported.

The puppy survived, the Review-Journal reported.

Court records show that Mr Carbajal was arrested on a $5,000 bail, according to KVVU-TV.

