A Las Vegas woman has admitted to recording dozens of videos of her sexually abusing her dog, police say.

Brennah Montgomery, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of bestiality, a gross misdemeanor, and one felony count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child last week, according to court records, first obtained by KLAS.

Montgomery faces a maximum of seven years for both charges along with a $7,000 fine and will be required to register as a sex offender, per the plea deal. She is due to be sentenced on May 12.

Montgomery was first arrested on May 21, 2024, after police said they found about 153 bestiality videos allegedly involving the woman and her dog. She was released on June 1 after posting a $15,000 bond.

According to authorities, five of the videos show Montgomery’s full or partial face, and others show the woman using peanut butter. Some of the videos were duplicates, police said.

open image in gallery Brennah Montgomery pleaded guilty to performing sex acts with her dog and sharing illicit videos involving minors ( Facebook )

Montgomery allegedly told detectives that she engaged in sexual activity with the dog, but said the animal was not forced to do such activities, according to the arrest report.

An investigation into Montgomery was opened in 2021 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Snapchat user sharing illicit content involving a minor.

Montgomery initially denied saving child pornography she came across on the encrypted messaging service Telegram and claimed that her phone automatically downloaded the material.

She later admitted to sending three pornographic videos involving children via Snapchat.

Police said the dog was found in August 2022 during the execution of a search warrant.

On Montgomery’s Facebook page, the woman shared several photos of herself with a dog. It is not clear whether it was the same dog recorded in the videos.

“Although it saddens me, I realize now is the best chance for both of us; new beginnings will bring immense joy & success – especially for dearest Piper!,” she wrote in February last year.

“I am no longer able to provide her with the care and attention she deserves. Home is where the heart is. Let’s help Piper find her sanctuary! If you have any leads or recommendations for trustworthy adoption centers, please let me know!”