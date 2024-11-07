The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a woman’s body in a freezer.

Police say they received a call on Wednesday morning from a 68-year-old woman’s neighbor. The caller said she used to regularly walk her dog around the area, but hadn’t been seen since October.

When police arrived at her residence for a welfare check, they knocked but didn’t receive an answer, Fox 5 Vegas reports. Then, they entered the mobile home and found two people inside who said they didn’t know where the woman was.

As police searched the home, they found a locked freezer, according to Fox 5 Vegas. After getting a locksmith to open it, they found her remains inside.

“We’ve had circumstances like this where someone has passed away, and then people are proximately living off their assets and then we’ve had times where it’s a murder and right now I can’t tell you specifically what circumstance we’re in right now,” Lieutenant Jason Johansson told local outlet 8 News Now.

The deceased owned many dogs and birds, 8 News Now reports, which have since been taken by animal control.

Currently, police do not know when she was last seen alive and are investigating her death as suspicious, according to Fox 5 Vegas

“Just got filled in by the neighbors on what happened,” resident Rosie Caldwell told local outlet 8 News Now. “It’s weird, for almost a week, at least five days, no movement,” she added, referring to the woman’s home.

Police have yet to release the woman’s name. The Independent has contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information.