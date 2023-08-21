Laura Carleton shooting – latest: California store owner and ‘true LGBTQ ally’ killed in row over Pride flag
Community members describe Laura Carleton as a ‘remarkable figure’ dedicated to creating a ‘safe and inclusive space’ at her shop
Tributes are pouring in for a "beloved" California business owner who was shot dead by a man who complained about a Pride flag hanging at her store.
The unnamed individual killed Laura Ann Carleton, 66, at her business Mag Pi clothing store after making “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store," the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the incident around 5pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired. The mother of nine children was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The shooter fled the scene on foot but was later located by authorities near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road. The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed during “a lethal force encounter” with police.
Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works include Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute saying that Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend,” had been killed by a young man.
The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ described her as a "remarkable figure", whose "unwavering support" for the community and "dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many".
