Laura Carleton shooting – latest: Travis Ikeguchi named as gunman who killed mother-of-nine over Pride flag
Community members describe Laura Carleton as a ‘remarkable figure’ dedicated to creating a ‘safe and inclusive space’ at her shop
California shop owner Lauri Carleton killed over Pride flag
Police have named a man who shot dead a 66-year-old California store owner following an argument over a Pride flag.
Travis Ikeguchi, 27, killed Laura Ann Carleton outside of her Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen after making “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the incident around 5pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired. The mother of nine children was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Ikeguchi was later shot dead during a confrontation with police.
Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works include Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute saying that Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend,” had been killed by a young man.
The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ described her as a “remarkable figure”, whose "unwavering support" for the community and “dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many”.
The man who gunned down a beloved store owner in California during a dispute over a Pride flag, was killed during “a lethal force encounter” with police.
The shooter was named by authorities in San Bernardino County on Monday as Travis Ikeguchi, 27, who killed his victim with an unregistered Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
The man shot and killed Laura Ann Carleton, 66, at her clothing store Mag.Pi after he made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” officials said.
It was unclear whether the shooting was being investigated as a hate crime.
When people first ripped down the Pride flag hanging outside her store, Carleton simply got another and hung it straight back up.
Friends say this happened multiple times in the two years since she opened the California store as a second outpost to her first location in Studio City.
Daughters describe store owner slain over Pride flag as ‘fearless’
Ari and Kelsey Carleton, two of the shop owner’s nine children, wrote on Instagram that their “beautiful mommy” had been taken in a “senseless act of violence”.
“She was murdered over a pride flag that she proudly hung on her storefront. Make no mistake, this was a hate crime,” the daughters wrote.
“Our family is broken. We have a long road ahead of us as we navigate this new reality without our loving matriarch.”
Carleton opened her first Mag.Pi clothing store in Studio City, Los Angeles, in 2013, selling ethically sourced clothing including some of Carleton’s designs.
Ari and Kelsey Carleton said that in the two years since her mother opened her second Cedar Glen, vandals had on several occasions ripped down Pride flags hanging outside.
Each time, her mother would replace them with bigger ones, they said.
Laura ‘Lauri’ Carleton’s daughters said they would continue to advocate for ‘love, equality and acceptance’
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to shooting of California store owner
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has reacted as the death of a California store owner, who was killed following an argument over a Pride flag at her business, sent shockwaves across the US.
Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was killed after the gunman reportedly took issue with a large LGBTQ+ Pride flag that was hanging outside her shop, according to police.
The shooter, a 27-year-old man, was subsequently shot dead by law enforcement.
In her own Instagram tribute, Curtis wrote: “My hand in yours @alokvmenon.”
“I feel deeply saddened by this,” the caption continued. “This is our country now and we can’t look away. Rest in peace Laura Ann Carleton, a mother of nine. Thank you for your allyship. Thank you for your love. I’ll never forget you.”
Fashion shop owner was shot dead on Friday, with the shooter later killed in a confrontation with police
Laura Carleton committed to ‘changing the narrative around LGBTQIA+ rights’
Californian Democratic House candidate Derek Marshall has paid tribute to slain shop owner Laura ‘Lauri’ Carleton as a fierce LGBTQ+ ally.
Mr Marshall, who is running for California’s 23rd district, wrote that he had been a guest on Carleton’s boat for Lake Arrowhead’s Pride Boat Parade in June.
He described her as “witty, funny” and someone who had “that special energy that can move mountains”.
“A while back, we discussed the the blowback she received for flying the pride flag. She was committed to visibility as a part of changing the narrative around LGBTQIA+ rights and acceptance. She will be sorely missed, but certainly not forgotten.”
Hollywood reacts to shooting of Laura Carleton
Hollywood stars have been speaking out over the deadly shooting of Laura Carleton.
Director Paul Feig paid tribute to his “wonderful friend” on social media after she was killed by an unnamed gunman over the weekend.
Several of his celebrity friends also reacted to her killing in the comments under his post.
Hollywood star Charlize Theron said Carleton’s death was “heartbreaking”, while The Office star Kate Flannery wrote: “Paul! I’m so sorry for your loss. And I’m sorry for the state of the world.”
“Truly heartbreaking,” wrote One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush. US actor Timothy Omundson wrote: “It is so horrific that an expression of love and support for a marginalised community, should lead to such radicalized hatred and violence every shop in Arrowhead village should hang a pride flag to honor this brave wife and mother.”
When people ripped her store’s Pride flag, Laura Carleton hung up another. This time it ended with her murder
When people first ripped down the Pride flag hanging outside her Cedar Glen clothing store, Laura Ann Carleton simply got another and hung it straight back up.
Friends say this happened multiple times in the two years since she opened the California store as a second outpost to her first location in Studio City.
And, throughout it all, the 66-year-old mother-of-nine remained defiant as a prominent ally to the LGBT+ community.
This weekend, it happened once again.
Except this time, the flag removal ended with her murder – with the perpetrator shooting her in cold blood in the street.
Travis Ikeguchi named as man who killed Laura Carleton
A gunman who killed California shop owner Laura "Lauri" Carleton after making "disparaging remarks" about her LGBTQ+ flag has been named by authorities.
Travis Ikeguchi, 27, shot the 66-year-old mother-of-nine dead outside of her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, 83 miles east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Monday.
Deputies found Carleton outside the store suffering from a single gunshot wound at 5pm (PT) on Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.
The suspect was located nearby near Torrey Rd and Rause Rancho Rd armed with a handgun, and was shot dead by deputies.
Suspect made ‘disparaging’ remarks about Pride flag before shooting mother-of-nine dead, authorities say
Protest against killing of LGBTQ ally Laura Carleton
Diane Anderson-Minshall, author and editor-in-chief of Go Magazine, called on the “rational world” to view the “extreme right hysteria” against the LGBTQ+ community following the death of Laura Carleton, who was a cisgender ally.
“Yesterday, I read the headline, ‘shop owner killed over rainbow flag’ and shook my head. Today, I realized that it was Laura, who I knew back when she was with Calvin Klein, and it was in liberal California,” she wrote on Facebook.
“The world of LGBTQ people and our allies sometimes feels very small in that at least for me we often know each other in some capacity. Laura, like all victims, should not just be another headline we ignore.
“The fact that even presumably straight cisgender allies are killed for supporting LGBTQ people and cisgender people are being killed as they’ve been mistaken as being trans, I have to hope that the rational world begins to see this eradication campaign and extreme right hysteria for what it is before it’s too late.”
‘This is our country now’
Writer Alok Vaid-Menon has paid tribute to Laura Carleton, who authorities say was shot dead during an argument about a Pride flag hanging outside her California clothing store.
“I feel deeply saddened by this,” they wrote in an Instagram post.
“This is our country now and we can’t look away. Rest in peace Laura Ann Carleton, a mother of nine. Thank you for your allyship. Thank you for your love. I’ll never forget you.”
Jamie Lee Curtis showed her support for Vaid-Menom, writing: “My hand in yours.”
Gavin Newsom: ‘This is absolutely horrific’
California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the killing of clothing store owner Laura Carleton as “absolutely horrific”.
The 66-year-old mother of nine was shot dead outside her Lake Arrowhead store during an argument over a Pride flag, authorities say.
In a social media post on Sunday night, Mr Newsom wrote: “This is absolutely horrific.
“A shop owner has been shot and killed by a man after he criticized the pride flag hanging outside her business.
“Lauri leaves behind her husband and 9 children. This disgusting hate has no place in CA.”