The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A high school teacher is facing a slew of horrifying charges after it has emerged that she had a child with a 13-year-old boy, according to authorities in New Jersey.

Laura Caron, 34, who had been a 5th-grade Middle Township Elementary School teacher, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangerment to the welfare of a child Wednesday said Cape May County Prosectutor’s Office in a press release .

The child is alleged to have been abused from the age of 11 through to 15 while he was residing with Caron at her home in South Jersey.

Investigators believe Caron fostered an abusive sexual relationship with her student while she taught him and his brother in the 5th grade, reported ABC Philadelphia

But this grew even more disturbing when in 2019, when the victim was 13 years old and he began living with a then-28-year-old Caron. It was during this time that the educator being pregnant with the teen’s child, authorities believe.

The case began to gain attention on social media when victims’ father took to Facebook in December 2024 to publicly allege that his son and Caron’s 5-year-old child bore an uncanny resemblance, according to investigators.

open image in gallery If convicted, of aggravated sexual assault, she could face imprisonment of ten to twenty years in New Jersey State Prison with an additional term of five to ten years for the other two charges ( Cape May County Correctional Center )

Caron, originally from Warrington Township on the outskirts of Philadelphia, had been a college basketball star for the private Cabrini University, a once prominent Catholic insitution that closed its doors in 2024 when it was absorbed by Villanova. Her major was elementary education.

The victims’ family became friends with Caron and started allowing their children to stay with her every week, but this eventually progressed and their children began living permanently with the suspect from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents seen by ABC Philadelphia.

The victims’ siblings revealed to law enforcement that their brother had started sharing the same bed with Caron from the age of 11 and witnessed instances of secretive behavior and sexual assault in the home, authorities say.

The abused child reportedly told his sister over text that he had been abused by Caron, mentioning that he fathered a child. He reiterated this during a police interview.

Caron and the victim were reportedly still in contact until his father made the Facebook announcement last month.

Law enforcement officials from the Middle Township Police Department, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Special Victims Unit took Caron into custody “without incident” Wednesday, according to the press release.

Prosecutor Sutherland issued a statement on Caron’s charges: “This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community.

“Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process.”

Caron is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending her initial court appearance.

If convicted, of aggravated sexual assault, she could face imprisonment of ten to twenty years in New Jersey State Prison with an additional term of five to ten years for the other two charges.

Police shared that the Middle Township School District had been notified and was cooperating with officials – counseling and support services are currently being made available to students, staff, and families who may be affected by the news.

The Independent contacted the Middle Township School District for comment.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.