Elementary school teacher and two children found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A woman and two children have been found dead in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers arrived at a home in the area to perform a welfare check, and eventually forced their way into the home where they found the bodies of 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley, 8-year-old Emily Moberley.

Laura Moberley was an elementary school teacher in the county, and Horry County Schools released a statement in the aftermath of the deaths offering the services of its trained counselours to students and school personnel affected by the loss of the life.

“We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools,” the statement read. “We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Horry County Police Department is reportedly investigating the deaths, as is the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit, Horry County Fire Rescue, and the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Law enforcement officials have said there is no present threat to community members.