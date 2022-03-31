Police find five fetuses at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC, according to a report.

DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip off about potential bio-hazard material inside.

The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.

Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday as investigators were seen taking items out of the basement in biohazard bags and coolers.

She told WUSA9 that “people would freak out when they heard” what was inside the containers being seized by police and claimed that she expected the raid to happen “sooner or later”.

Investigators later confirmed the contents to the outlet, saying that the fetuses were now in the hands of the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The raid came as Ms Handy was one of nine anti-abortion protesters indicted on Wednesday over the October raid on the Washington Surgi-Clinic in DC.

The others are: Jonathan Darnel, 40; Jay Smith, 32; Paulette Harlow, 73; Jean Marshall, 72; John Hinshaw, 67; Heather Idoni, 61; William Goodman, 52; and Joan Bell, 74.

According to the federal indictment, Ms Handy made an appointment at the clinic, claiming to want an abortion.

When she arrived for the appointment, the group “forcefully entered the clinic” and used chains, rope, furniture and their own bodies to block off two entrances to the facility.

Once inside, Mr Darnel then streamed the incident live on social media.

All nine suspects are charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

If convicted, they each face up to 11 years in federal prison on the charges.