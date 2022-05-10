A New York woman has been sent back to jail after being charged for fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern.

Lauren Pazienza was previously released on bail after the unprovoked attack on Barbara Gustern, but a Manhattan judge revoked her $500,000 bail on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old event planner was detained at her state Supreme Supreme Court arraignment. She pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault.

Ms Pazienza and Ms Gustern didn’t know each other and Judge Felicia Menin said she was concerned that the suspect may not appear in court.

“I’m concerned that Ms Pazienzia is a flight risk ... a serious flight risk,” Judge Menin said, according to the New York Daily News.

“It appears that [the shove] was for a random reason. The victim in this case was apparently left lying on the sidewalk. The defendant walked away. She faces significant prison time if convicted. Although that may not seem a reality at this time, as the case proceeds, I have serious concerns it may affect her desire to return to court,” she added.

Assistant District Attorney Justin McNabney said that Ms Pazienza had consumed “several glasses of wine” with her fiancé before the assault of Ms Gustern.

