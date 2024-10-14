The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Houston man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after he allegedly tried to convince police that his wife had died by suicide.

Houston police took Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, into custody four days after his wife, Christa Gilley, was reported dead, KHOU-11 reports.

Gilley called 911 on October 7 to report that his wife had suffered an overdose and that he had been attempting CPR to revive her. Christa, 38, was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to medical examiner’s records. The couple’s two children were at home on the night of their mother’s death. Christa was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An examination of Christa’s body revealed that she had injuries consistent with strangulation. An autopsy later revealed that she died “due to compression of the neck,” according to NBC-2 Houston.

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, has been charged with the capital murders of his wife, Christa, and their unborn child after he allegedly strangled her to death on October 7 ( Harris County Sheriff’s Office )

When investigators questioned Gilley about his wife, he allegedly admitted that she was not a drug user and had not expressed suicidal thoughts to him.

Investigators also determined that the couple had been fighting prior to her death. Gilley reportedly told police that the couple had fought earlier in the evening and that he had gone to sleep. He said when he woke up, he found her unresponsive.

Police arrested Gilley on Friday and was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond request was denied on Saturday, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The Houston Heights Association will remember Christa with a vigil on Tuesday.

“Our Heights community is coming together to celebrate the life of Christa Bauer Gilley and [to] offer support to her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the group said in a Facebook post announcing the event.

The vigil is scheduled to be held in Marion Park beginning at 7pm local time.