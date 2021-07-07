Leneal Frazier, the uncle of the teenager who recorded a video of George Floyd’s death. has reportedly been killed in a police chase in Minneapolis.

His family told WCCO that he was the victim of an incident at about 12.20am on Tuesday in which a Minnesota police officer crashed amid a high speed chase.

A suspect thought who was thought to have committed a carjacking and robbery was able to drive away from the crash, which killed Mr Frazier and injured an officer.

Darnella Frazier, his niece, wrote on Facebook that the death of her uncle was “the most horrible news.”

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real,” the teenager who recorded a video of the death of George Floyd hat was viewed around the world, reportedly wrote on Tuesday night.

She added: “Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police”.

It was not clear if the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) identified Mr Frazier as the victim of the incident.

John Elder, an MPD spokesperson for the police, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Tuesday, and that a police officer suffered only minor injuries.

A vigil held by Frazier family members was held on Tuesday night close to the site of the crash, FOX9 reported.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise funds for Mr Frazier’s funeral.

“Leneal was killed Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the intersection of 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue after being struck during a police chase,” the page read.

“The person police were chasing got away, and Laneal who was driving a different car was killed”.