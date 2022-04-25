The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in Chippewa Creek, Wisconsin the morning after she was reported missing.

The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters were discovered in a wooded area just a few blocks from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but have not arrested anyone in connection with the girl's death.

Lily was reportedly visiting her aunt's house on Sunday, and left on her bicycle to return home sometime on Sunday evening. When she did not arrive home, her father became worried and called the police.

Police began searching for Lily on Sunday night, and eventually located her bike near a wooded area about four blocks from her aunt's house.

They continued searching for Lily, going door-to-door and asking if neighbours had seen her and eventually calling in K9 units and drones to assist in their efforts.

On Monday, police discovered Lily's remains in a wooded area near a walking path and the Leinenkugel brewery.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm offered his condolences and told reporters the death was being investigated as a homicide.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Mr Kelm said.

He also asked for the public's assistance with information and warned them to stay vigilant as a threat may still be present in their community.

“We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department and to maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public,” he said.