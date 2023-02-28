Manson family member Linda Kasabian dies at 73

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Linda Kasabian, a member of Charles Manson’s notorious “Manson Family” criminal gang, died at the age of 73 on 21 January at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, it has been disclosed.

Her body has reportedly since been cremated but her precise cause of death has not been revealed.

A death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed that Kasabian had changed her surname in later life to “Chiochios” in order to protect her identity after she ended her association with the cult.

After participating in the “two nights of mayhem” in which the gang killed seven people in Los Angeles, California, in August 1969, Kasabian agreed to serve as a key prosecution witness at Manson’s trial in 1970-71 in exchange for immunity.

Over the course of 18 days of testimony, Kasabian described the murder of Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress wife of the Polish film director Roman Polanski after gang members including herself, Charles “Tex” Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins entered the couple’s Benedict Canyon home.

She testified that Watson, Krenwinkel and Atkins fatally shot and stabbed five victims at the scene, including Tate and her unborn child, while Mr Polanski was away in Europe shooting a movie.

Kasabian denied taking part in that atrocity but admitted to being the driver on the second night of the attacks, when Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were also murdered inside their own home.

Kasabian’s testimony helped secure murder convictions for Manson and the other members of the “Family” who carried out his orders and were subsequently handed life sentences.

Their leader passed away in 2017 behind bars after suffering a cardiac arrest arising from colon cancer.

