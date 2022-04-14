Four teens are facing charges after alleged homophobic attacks at Loganville High School east of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Loganville Police Department confirmed the charges following reports that a 15-year-old boy was shut in a bathroom closet for a prolonged period and sprayed with cleaning products.

Law enforcement says that they’re investigating two incidents occurring on 23 and 31 March. The suspects also face allegations that they harassed the 15-year-old by subjecting him to homophobic comments, CBS46 reported.

A 17-year-old female student is facing one felony count of false imprisonment. A 16-year-old male is facing two felony counts of false imprisonment, one misdemeanour count of battery, and one misdemeanour count of reckless conduct.

A 14-year-old female student has been charged with two misdemeanours, one count for false imprisonment and one for reckless conduct – party to a crime.

Another 14-year-old female student is facing two counts of false imprisonment – party to a crime and one count of reckless conduct – party to a crime, which are both misdemeanours.

The only suspect who has been identified is Kelsey Juliana Hayes, 17, who is being charged as an adult. After being booked, she was released on bond. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

Loganville High School said in a statement that school leaders “were made aware of a student incident that occurred before Spring Break at an after-school extracurricular activity”.

“Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district’s code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced,” school officials said.

According to Monroe Local, the incidents occurred in the school’s theatre dressing room after the end of the school day and were reported to school staff on 1 April after parents contacted the school asking if it would be possible to prosecute the students reported to be involved.

“The Loganville Police Department and particularly our School Resource Officers take cases and allegations of this nature with the utmost seriousness. We do not tolerate bullying behaviour in any shape, form or fashion, for any reason, and I believe the charges made in this case reflect that stance,” Police Chief Dick Lowry said, Monroe Local reported.