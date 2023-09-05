Jump to content

Lori Vallow files notice of appeal against murder conviction

The ‘Doomsday mom’ was found guilty in May of killing 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband’s former wife Tammy Daybell

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 05 September 2023 19:32

Lori Vallow gives court statement as she faces life in prison

Lori Vallow’s defence attorneys have filed a notice of appeal a month after she was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of her two children and her husband’s former wife.

After a grueling weeks-long trial, the so-called “Doomsday Mom” was found guilty in May of killing 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Their bodies were found buried in the backyard of her husband Chad Daybell.

Daybell is also awaiting trial on murder charges. The pair got married just weeks after Daybell’s wife was found dead.

