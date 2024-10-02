The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and giving her methamphetamine.

Benny Caluya, 68, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of a lewd act on a child and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor. Officials arrested him weeks ago in connection with the alleged crimes.

In a written statement released on Wednesday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said: “Today, we stand firmly in solidarity with this courageous teenage survivor, a young girl whose vulnerability was exploited.

“It is particularly egregious that a former law enforcement officer sexually preyed upon a teenage girl and along with his accomplice supplied her with methamphetamine.”

Caluya’s nephew, Clifford Abihai, 49, was also arrested in connection with the case, according to The Los Angeles Times. He also pleaded not guilty this week to one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

According to The Times, Caluya became a reserve deputy in 1979. He later moved and worked as a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy before transferring back to Los Angeles County in 1982. His law enforcement career ended when he resigned in 2001 for unspecified reasons, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors say the former officer and his nephew picked up the girl in late August. She was walking alone in Lancaster, California, the outlet reported. The men gave the girl methamphetamine and Caluya allegedly sexually assaulted her at his home in Lancaster.

The former officer now faces 10 years in prison if convicted. Abihai could get a maximum nine-year sentence. Caluya has been released on a $250,000 bond and Abihai was released on a $100,000 bond.

Caluya’s criminal case is being prosecuted by the district attorney’s division of sex crimes. The next court date in the case is November 12.