Tens of millions of dollars have reportedly been stolen from a money storage facility in Los Angeles, with thieves somehow going undetected by getting in through the roof.

The break-in, at a facility in the San Fernando Valley on Easter Sunday, went unnoticed until Monday morning, with no sign on the outside of the safe that anything was amiss.

The robbery is said to be one of the largest in LA’s history, with some estimates at $30m.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that few people would have known how much cash was being kept in the safe and that it must have taken a “crew of burglars” to pull off the heist.

Aerial footage filmed by ABC News showed a boarded-up hole in the side of the building, with rubble laying around it, but it was unconfirmed whether this was related to the break-in.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are now investigating.

Before Sunday’s break-in, the largest cash heist in LA was on 12 September 1997, when $18.9m was stolen from the former site of the Dunbar Armored facility on Mateo Street.

Then two years ago, around $100m worth of jewels was stolen from a truck at a stop off The Grapevine highway.

While those responsible for the 1997 theft were caught, the 2022 crime remains unsolved.

The Independent has approached both the LAPD and the FBI for further comment but has yet to receive a response.