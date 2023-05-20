Shooting in Los Angeles apartment complex leaves four injured

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people were injured in Los Angeles after gunfire broke out near a downtown apartment complex.

The shooting took place in an apartment complex near the 100 block of Ingraham Street in Los Angeles around 2am early Saturday.

Witnesses say a shooter was driving a white BMW SUV.

Three of the victims are described as black males between the ages of 25 and 30, with a fourth described as a 40-year-old Hispanic woman, Los Angeles police told Fox News digital.

“[The victims] were standing in front of the thousand block of Ingraham Street when the suspects - four male Hispanics - approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking the victims,” police told the outlet.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the complex’s mail room.

The shooter fled the scene, and the four victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They are reportedly in stable condition.

The LAPD is investigating the incident. The suspect is still at large.