A mother was arrested after her three children, a girl and two boys, were found dead inside their home in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police department (LAPD) officials responded to a call over an assault with a deadly weapon at around 7.45am on Sunday in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in West Hills, officials told ABC7.

The children, aged between 8 and 12, were found unresponsive at their home when police reached and were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles fire department crews.

Their mother was initially taken for questioning but was later arrested in connection to the deaths, officials said.

“No other suspects are being sought at the moment,” LAPD public information officer Matthew Cruz said.

The incident, that came to light on Mothers Day, has shocked the neighbourhood.

Prisila Canales, one of the neighbours, told Los Angeles Times that she heard the mother screaming “My family is abusing me” at around 10.30pm night on Saturday.

She said the woman moved into the neighbourhood 2-3 months ago.

“The screaming you heard; you knew she was not OK,” Ms Canales said. “I can still hear her screaming.”

Another neighbour, John, who declined to give his full name, said he heard muffled cries a night earlier. He said: “I thought I was just dreaming”.

“I thought [the area] was supposed to be safe. Nothing is safe nowadays.”

It is not known how the children died while the investigation into the case continues. Police officials have not revealed any further details, said reports.

The mother was reportedly later taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.