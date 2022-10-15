Jump to content

Carjacking victim killed after being dragged for two miles during police chase in Los Angeles

Suspect fled when LAPD officers tried to arrest him in connection with a July shooting

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 15 October 2022 16:35

Victim dragged by car for two miles, killed

A carjacking victim died after being dragged for more than two miles as a suspect led police on a chase through Los Angeles.

Authorities say the victim was still entangled in a seatbelt after suspect Joshua Reneau allegedly stole the car on Friday night.

Los Angeles Police Department says that the 31-year-old was already a suspect in a July fatal shooting when he fled from officers as they tried to arrest him.

He was captured in the Inglewood area of the city after crashing into several police vehicles, flipping the stolen car and barricading himself inside.

The body of the male carjacking victim, who has not been named, was found a short distance from the crash site. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD.

Witness Tina Atkins told NBC Los Angeles that she was collecting her children from school when she saw the stolen car “coming straight at us with a dead body hanging from the bottom.”

