Man convicted in 1998 woman’s murder and behind bars is now tied to cold-case killing
John Willis Pittman Jr, 44, was charged in Morgan City with the second-degree murder of Amber Lynn Jenkins Garcia
A Louisiana man serving 40 years for the killing of a woman has been charged with a cold-case murder after new DNA evidence came to light.
That case went cold for detectives during the early stage of an investigation in October 1998 after she was founded near a wooded area behind a park in Morgan City.
Pittman was a suspect at the time but there was not enough evidence to bring charges against him, reported WAFB.
Several months later, on Christmas Day, the body of Jennifer Vedol was discovered near Duke Street in Morgan City.
Pitman, who was 18 at the time, was arrested and pleaded guilty to her manslaughter for which he was sentenced to four decades in prison. His parole date had been set for July 2034.
Now, after investigators reopened the Garcia case, Pittman was linked to the slaying because of advances in DNA technology.
“Over the years the advancement in DNA technology increased its ability to test evidence and improve results which gave rise to successful convictions in criminal cases. Investigators re-explored all evidence in connection with the case to be sent for analysis,” Morgan City Police Department said in a statement.
He has been charged with second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence if convicted.