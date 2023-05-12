Jump to content

Louisiana police launch investigation after body of Arby’s employee is found in restaurant freezer

Body discovered at store in New Iberia

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 12 May 2023 19:03
(KLFY)

An investigation was launched after a body was found inside a walk-in freezer at an Arby’s restaurant in Louisiana.

Police say that the body, which was discovered by an employee, was that of a female manager at the store in New Iberia.

Homicide detectives initially called the shocking discovery a “suspicious death” but now say it was likely an accident.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter told News 15.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation. After completely processing the crime scene ... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

The coroner has yet to confirm the victim’s identity and give a cause of death.

“We’re going to re-examine all the evidence and they’re going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a (final) determination is made,” the police captain added.

